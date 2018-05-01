Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan mourns death of former FIFA Appeals Committee member PP Lakshmanan

Condoling the death of P P Lakshmanan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, Lakshmanan was a man who had toiled hard for the upliftment of the sports sector.

Published: 01st May 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Condoling the death of P P Lakshmanan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, Lakshmanan was a man who had toiled hard for the upliftment of the sports sector. As a man who had made his presence felt in the socio-cultural arena of Kannur, his demise will be a sad loss. He was an organiser par excellence whose achievements were recognised at the international level too. He had also shown his excellence as an administrator during his tenure as the chairman of Kannur Municipality, said Pinarayi.

 

