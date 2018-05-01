Home States Kerala

Kerala High Altitude Sports Training Centre to get a Rs 300-crore facelift

Sports Training Centre in Munnar, the second such training centre in the country, is all set to get a facelift, including developing the sports centre into a venue for international sports events.

Published: 01st May 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs A C Moideen visiting the sports ground of the High Altitude Training Centre in Munnar |Express

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: There is good news for sports buffs across the state, the High Altitude Sports Training Centre in Munnar, the second such training centre in the country, is all set to get a facelift, including developing the sports centre into a venue for international sports events.

Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs A C Moideen on Monday said the claim the centre would down shutters was groundless, adding that the government is on a mission to implement new development projects which will suit with the climatic conditions of the place. The minister was speaking to reporters after visiting the stadium ground under the Sports Council of Kerala.

The minister discussed various project plans to be implemented at the stadium with the officials concerned. The officials were entrusted with the task of inspecting the campus, sprawled over 15 acres, and prepare the project in order to create a world-class stadium and an environment suitable for creating athletic excellence.

The minister said the government will move forward with policy decisions after getting the report from the officials. “The total estimated cost for the project is Rs 300 crore and includes a swimming pool, indoor stadium, health club, gymnasium, guest room, kitchen, laundry, staff quarters, dormitory, football ground and a sports medicine and research centre,” he said. The minister gave instructions to the officials to take necessary steps to ensure supply of potable water and healthy food.

The minister added it would not be inappropriate to invite private partnership. The minister said that the government would give emphasis to the training centre and develop it to a major source for income generation.

MLA S Rajendran, sports council president T P Dasan, government secretary T O Sooraj, board member M R Renjith, sports council district in charge L Mayadevi, district president K L Joseph, CPM district secretariat member K V Shasi and area secretary K K Vijayan took part in the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sports
More from this section

Awards galore but team Aalorukkam has a tale of neglect to narrate

Kerala to come up with directory of skilled labourers

K babu, Kerala minister, illustration, file photo, TNIE

Disproportional assets case: Kerala Vigilance Court issues notice to former Excise Minister K Babu

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards