Kerala High Altitude Sports Training Centre to get a Rs 300-crore facelift

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: There is good news for sports buffs across the state, the High Altitude Sports Training Centre in Munnar, the second such training centre in the country, is all set to get a facelift, including developing the sports centre into a venue for international sports events.

Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs A C Moideen on Monday said the claim the centre would down shutters was groundless, adding that the government is on a mission to implement new development projects which will suit with the climatic conditions of the place. The minister was speaking to reporters after visiting the stadium ground under the Sports Council of Kerala.

The minister discussed various project plans to be implemented at the stadium with the officials concerned. The officials were entrusted with the task of inspecting the campus, sprawled over 15 acres, and prepare the project in order to create a world-class stadium and an environment suitable for creating athletic excellence.

The minister said the government will move forward with policy decisions after getting the report from the officials. “The total estimated cost for the project is Rs 300 crore and includes a swimming pool, indoor stadium, health club, gymnasium, guest room, kitchen, laundry, staff quarters, dormitory, football ground and a sports medicine and research centre,” he said. The minister gave instructions to the officials to take necessary steps to ensure supply of potable water and healthy food.

The minister added it would not be inappropriate to invite private partnership. The minister said that the government would give emphasis to the training centre and develop it to a major source for income generation.

MLA S Rajendran, sports council president T P Dasan, government secretary T O Sooraj, board member M R Renjith, sports council district in charge L Mayadevi, district president K L Joseph, CPM district secretariat member K V Shasi and area secretary K K Vijayan took part in the function.