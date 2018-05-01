Kerala Labour Department issues order banning 'nokkukooli'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Labour Department has issued an order banning ‘nokkukooli’ and the practice in which trade unions claim monopoly for supplying labourers in some sectors. The decision will come into effect on May 1.

The order was issued on the basis of a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with trade union leaders on March 8. The district labour officers will publish the rate of various works soon.

According to the Labour Department, overcharging and nokkukooli, the practice in which trade union members demand money for loading or unloading works done by other workers or machinery, are hindering entrepreneurship development in the state.

The department has now advised entrepreneurs to pay wages fixed by the district labour officers. In case of non-listed works, wages should be paid on the basis of bi-party agreement.For domestic loading and unloading works and those related to farming, people can hire workers of their choice. If trade union members are employed they can be paid as per the government fixed rate.

The Labour Department has asked trade union members to carry identity cards issued by the Labour Department or Headload Workers Welfare Board during duty hours. Employers should be given receipt for the wages received. The receipt should be signed by convenor or pool leader of the trade union’s local unit.

In case of overcharging, the assistant labour officer or district labour officer should intervene and ensure that the victim gets back his money. If workers fail to give back the excess money, revenue recovery steps will be initiated.The department has strictly warned trade unions against threatening entrepreneurs, demanding right of work or more money.