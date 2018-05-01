Kerala nurses till nursing their wounds over wages

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The wage woes of the nursing community are far from over. Regardless of the fact the government had come out with a notification fixing the minimum wage of nurses at Rs 20,000, nurses feel they have been tricked, as the government has played with numbers to create the impression that the nursing community is going to get better paid.

“The nursing community feels betrayed,” said Libin Thomas, state president, Indian Nurses Association. “The fixing of the minimum wage at R20,000 is unacceptable to us. Raising the demands of implementing the Supreme Court recommendation regarding minimum wages and the draft notification released by the state government on November 2017, we will launch an indefinite protest from May 12 which is observed as International Nurses Day.”

According to him, Health Minister K K Shylaja had promised to discuss the objections regarding minimum wages after the CPM party congress at Hyderabad. But the decision of the United Nurses Association (UNA), which is also protesting for minimum wages, to launch a non-cooperative strike and carry out a long march forced the government to release the notification in a haste.

“The health minister had assured us we could raise our grievances with the Chief Minister after the party congress. But the UNA’s strike call might have forced the government to rethink this decision and release the notification in a haste. We still feel that if we could have talked with the Chief Minister, we might have received better treatment in the notification,” said Libin.

At the same time, the UNA said that even though they wholeheartedly welcome the fixation of minimum wages as R20,000, it still stands by its demand to reinstate the allowances which were mentioned in the draft notification but was omitted or cut down in the notification released last week.

Meanwhile, it was found that though the associations differ in their opinion regarding the fixation of minimum wages, they were unanimous in their demand to bring in changes in the private health care sector. According to them, the private medical care sector needs a revamp and it is high time the authorities concerned intervened on the matter.

“Apart from coercing the nurses to sign bonds and surrender their certificates, some hospital managements even interfere in personal matters, such as marriage and pregnancy. Nurses were being denied basic human and labour rights. It is high time an employee-friendly approach is implemented in private health care. If it needs legislation then the government should have to think about it,” said Libin.