Latvian woman's death: Police SIT in pursuit of scientific evidence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police special team investigating the murder of Latvian citizen Liga is now pinning their hopes on scientific proof as their efforts to corroborate physical evidences against the suspects who are in police custody have largely gone unsuccessful.

Police said those who were taken for questioning have been giving contradictory statements and the only way forward for the department to nail the culprits is by matching the forensic evidence collected from the scene of the crime with that of those who are in custody.

According to sources, almost half-a-dozen people hailing from Vazhamuttam and nearby areas are in police custody, while some others are under surveillance.The main challenge before the police is that so far they could collect only negligible amount of physical evidence from the crime scene.

“This case can be cracked only with the help of forensic evidence. There is no other way out. The physical evidence has been minimal,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.Only the autopsy report and DNA sample test result have come so far and the police are awaiting detailed examination report of the internal organs and swab test result. These tests are expected to reveal whether Liga was raped or not.

Meanwhile, it has been also learnt the police have brought foreign tourists also under the ambit of the probe as they want to investigate all angles behind the murder.Since Panathura and Vazhamuttom are frequented by foreigners, the police are checking whether there was presence of any foreign tourist in the locality on the day Liga went missing from Kovalam.