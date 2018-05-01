Home States Kerala

Now, Kerala to experience Chakyar’s monologue on electrical safety

Published: 01st May 2018 02:05 AM

By Tiki Rajwi
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Electrical safety has emerged a major issue in recent years and the rise in accidents has set alarm bells ringing. Majority of the accidents are caused by a total neglect of safety measures.The Electrical Inspectorate has decided to take a different tack to draw the public’s attention to matters concerning electrical safety.

For this year’s electrical safety week celebrations, it has hit upon Chakyar Koothu as the perfect vehicle for its messages on ‘safe electricity use.’ The government department has roped in Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan Nambiar for the Chakyar Koothu performance which will be staged at various venues during the May 1-7 safety week observance.

‘’Whether it succeeds or not remains to be seen. I’m doing it for the first time. Nevertheless, it’s an interesting experiment,’’ said Unnikrishnan Nambiar, who is an alumnus of the first batch of ‘Mizhavu’ students at the Kerala Kalamandalam in 1967. ‘’We thought why not use a different technique this year? To tell it as a story rather than having somebody deliver a speech,’’ Chief Electrical Inspector V C Anil Kumar said. If the performance turns out to be a hit, the Electrical Inspectorate plans to stage it in more venues.

Officers of the inspectorate have armed the veteran artiste with pointers on electrical safety which he plans to incorporate into the witty, sharp narrative of the traditional Koothu performance. You might ask what does Chakyar Koothu have to do with electricity.

But then, the art form has always been known for a penchant for commentary on the latest social and political happenings in Kerala society. Electrical safety has emerged a major issue in recent years and the rise in accidents has set alarm bells ringing at both the Electrical Inspectorate and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Majority of the accidents are caused by a total neglect of safety measures.

Electrocution from iron poles used for plucking fruits coming into contact with overhead power lines, for example. ‘’Household-level electrical mishaps are on the rise as people have started using more and more electrical gadgets at home,’’ Anil Kumar said.

