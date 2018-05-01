Home States Kerala

South African Minister praises Kerala's health sector

Praising the activities of the health sector in the state, South African Health Minister Dr  Nomafrench Mbombo has said Kerala’s progress in the medical care of patients was excellent.

Published: 01st May 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Praising the activities of the health sector in the state, South African Health Minister Dr  Nomafrench Mbombo has said Kerala’s progress in the medical care of patients was excellent. She was on a three-day visit to the state to know about the activities in the health sector in the state.

“Kerala has set a model to other states and countries. In fact, Kerala has achieved immense progress in terms of medical assistance to the public. Though Kerala is included in the middle-income category at the international level, there has been outstanding progress in the health sector. But at the same time, South Africa which has higher income than India is struggling in the health sector,” said Mbombo, who arrived in the state from New Delhi with her team after hearing about the progress in Kerala’s health sector.  
The team from South Africa also held a discussion with Health Minister K K Shylaja.

