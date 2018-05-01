Twice bitten, but not shy: Former Kerala Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas pens third book

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Controversial and candid. They are just two of the many attributes that can be associated with Jacob Thomas, the beleaguered IPS officer who headed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Much like his words, his two service stories – Sravukalkoppam Neenthumbol’ and ‘Karyavum Karanavum-Neritta Velluvilikal – attracted the wrath of the officialdom, with the first one, along with his Ockhi speech, leading to his first suspension and the second earning him a second banishment from the government.

Now, with just two years of services left, one would think the outspoken officer will opt to mellow down and bide his time before having another go after retirement. But such a thought would be a mistake. For the self-declared anti-corruption crusader is not in a waiting mood.

Jacob’s yet-to-be titled third book will soon hit stands. And, it is expected to kick up a storm, just like his previous ones, as this too will be dealing with his professional experiences. A part service story, in fact. “Unlike the other two books, this will have a different structure,” Jacob Thomas told Express.

Though he preferred to maintain the contents confidential, sources said the book will have chapters dedicated to his professional life and his life experiences. It will published by Current Books.“I had wanted to finish the book by April and release it by May. But due to some other engagements, the release has been pushed by another two months. So far, 17 chapters have been completed. Due to travel and other engagements, the book will take some more time to complete,” said Thomas.

One of the senior most DGPs in the state, Thomas said he was yet to decide on a title for the book. “It will be engaging. Perhaps something like Sravukalil ninnum engane rakshapedam (how to escape sharks) or Sravukale engane valayilakam (how to trap sharks),” Thomas said in a lighter vein.

Currently serving a back-to-back suspension, Thomas said he has been spending 18 hours a day on reading and writing, and of course, replying to government notices.“I read a lot as it helps in writing. When I write, I write things I feel I should tell people,” he said.He is not confining himself to service stories though. He has also completed 300 pages of his fiction story in prose poetry format and is looking to publish it once the ongoing works are over.