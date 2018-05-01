Vice President Venkaiah Naidu lauds Mar Chrysostom’s contributions to society

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said religions are a way of worship and the virtues of each religion must be accepted by others in the best interests of the mankind. Inaugurating the 101st birth anniversary of Marthoma Valiya Metropolitan Philipose Mar Chrysostom and diamond jubilee of the priestly ordination of Joseph Marthoma Metropolitan at the Dr Alexander Marthoma auditorium in Thiruvalla on Monday, the Vice President said religion should practice tolerance by accepting the goodness in others.

Mutual tolerance and mutual admiration should be the key principles of all the religions, Naidu said. 'Share and care' should be the keywords of all faiths. Complimenting the Marthoma Church in taking positions in tune with democratic principles, Naidu was all praise for the stance taken during the emergency period.The Vice President hailed the Marthoma Church for taking up a housing scheme for marginalised sections and called for a wider coverage of beneficiaries above caste and creed.In a word praise for Valiya Metropolitan, Naidu lauded the unique contributions of the Mar Chrysostom to all sections of the society.The Vice President complimented the able leadership of Joseph Marthoma Metropolitan in leading the church to every corner of the world.Country achieves record GD growth The Vice President noted India has achieved record growth in GDP, while most countries across the world were facing recession.

The country is marching towards high growth giving thrust on inclusive growth, said Naidu.He presented the annual Melpadaom Attumallil Georgekutty awards on the occasion.Valiya Metrolitan Philipose Mar Chrysostom called on everyone to share the sufferings of others. Joseph Marthoma Metropolitan presided over the function.Joseph Mor Gregorios Metropolitan, synod secretary of Jacobite Syrian Church, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurian offered felicitations.Marthoma Church trustee P P Achenkunju presented a memento to the Vice President.

Earlier, Yuhanon Mar Chrisostimos delivered the introductory prayer. Geevarghese Mar Theodosius welcomed the gathering and Marthoma Sabha secretary Rev K G Joseph proposed a vote of thanks. Thomas Mar Coorilos delivered the concluding prayer.CaptionVice President M Venkaiah Naidu having a word with Valiya Metropolitan Philipose Mar Chrysostom at the 101st birth anniversary inaugural function in Thiruvalla on Monday