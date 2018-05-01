Vice President Venkaiah Naidu takes surprise Metro ride in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who was in Kerala for a two-day visit, took a surprise ride on the Kochi Metro on Monday from Maharaja's College station to Edappally station and back. He boarded the train from Maharaja's station at around 10.30 am.

Naidu interacted with the passengers on the train and asked them about the comfort and facilities in the metro. He also enquired about the average ridership and alternate revenue sources of the metro.

He was also briefed about the future expansion plans of Kochi Metro by the director (Systems) D K Sinha and other senior officials.

He was accompanied by Minister for Water Resources Mathew T Thomas, DGP Lokanath Behera, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla, IG, Kochi Range, Vijay Sakare, and City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh.

Later, finishing his Kerala visit, the Vice President left Kochi in a helicopter for Delhi. Naidu reached the Naval Airport at 4.55 pm. Minister Mathew T Thomas, District Collector and other officials were present at the airport.