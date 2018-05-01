Home States Kerala

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu takes surprise Metro ride in Kerala

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who was in Kerala for a two-day visit, took a surprise ride on the Kochi Metro on Monday from Maharaja's College station to Edappally station and back.

Published: 01st May 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu took a ride in the Kochi Metro on Monday from Maharaja's College station to Edappally station and back, much to the surprise of commuters. During his journey, he also interacted with passengers and asked them about the comfort and facilities in the metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who was in Kerala for a two-day visit, took a surprise ride on the Kochi Metro on Monday from Maharaja's College station to Edappally station and back. He boarded the train from Maharaja's station at around 10.30 am.

Naidu interacted with the passengers on the train and asked them about the comfort and facilities in the metro. He also enquired about the average ridership and alternate revenue sources of the metro.
He was also briefed about the future expansion plans of Kochi Metro by the director (Systems) D K Sinha and other senior officials.

He was accompanied by Minister for Water Resources Mathew T Thomas, DGP Lokanath Behera, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla, IG, Kochi Range, Vijay Sakare, and City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh.

Later, finishing his Kerala visit, the Vice President left Kochi in a helicopter for Delhi. Naidu reached the Naval Airport at 4.55 pm. Minister Mathew T Thomas, District Collector and other officials were present at the airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu metro
More from this section

Kerala Police want NIA probe into Bharathapuzha ammunition recovery

Kerala custodial death case: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan visits Sreejith’s house

Twice bitten, but not shy: Former Kerala Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas pens third book

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards