Kerala SSLC Results 2018 to be announced tomorrow at 10:30 AM

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala SSLC (Class 10) Examination Results 2018 will be announced on May 3, 2018 (Thursday) at 10.30 am by the Pareeksha Bhavan (Kerala). This year, over 4 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala SSLC examination, which was conducted between 7 and 26 March, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following website:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

Steps to check your results:

STEP 1: Visit- www.newindiaexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

STEP 2: Click on the results link on the homepage

STEP 3: Enter your name and roll number

STEP 4: Click on the submit button

STEP 5: Your Kerala SSLC results will be displayed

STEP 6: Download your result for future reference

