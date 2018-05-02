Home States Kerala

Lithuanian tourist Liga Skromene to be cremated tomorrow, Kerala CM meets kin

CM Pinarayi today met Ilze, days after receiving flak for not giving an audience to the bereaved family to meet him after the headless body of Liga was found from Thiruvallam near Kovalam.

Published: 02nd May 2018 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 07:54 PM

Latvian national Liga Skromane (right) with her sister Ilze | File photo

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lithuanian tourist Liga Skromene, whose highly decomposed body was found from a mangrove forest near Kovalam on April 21, will be cremated here tomorrow.

Liga's sister Ilze said the cremation will be held at the Shantikavadam crematorium and the ashes will be taken by a flight to their native place.

A memorial meeting will be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium here on Sunday, she said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today met Ilze, days after receiving flak for not giving an audience to the bereaved family to meet him after the headless body of Liga was found from Thiruvallam near Kovalam on April 21.

During the brief meeting today, Ilze expressed her family's gratitude for the help extended by the state government in connection with the case.

A government press release quoted her as having said that during the time of distress, the family got all the support from the government.

Ilze Skromane, sister of the Latvian national who was found murdered in the
State, meeting CM Pinarayi Vijayan. | Twitter/CMO Kerala

But despite that, some newspapers carried out a false campaign against the government, for which she was extremely pained, she said.

Ilze met the chief minister along with State tourism minister, Kadakampally Surendran.

According to police, Liga had died following 'blunt injuries' in the neck, indicating murder.

The forensic report is awaited.

No arrests have so far been made in the case.

Thirty three-year-old Liga, who had come to Kerala for ayurvedic treatment for depression, had gone missing from Kovalam on March 14.

