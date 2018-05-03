Appointments in temples: Government justified in interfering with selection, says Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has justified the government's interference in the selection of executive officers to various temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board.

The order came on petitions challenging the appointment of executive officers. The petitioners submitted the selected candidates owed allegiance to the ruling party. They alleged a list was provided from the party office and the candidates were posted via back door appointments.

The government submitted no interview was contemplated for selection and so, awarding scores through one was illegal and against service rules. “The government interfered on the ground the rank list was not prepared through a fair and justifiable process,” the government submitted.

The court observed the interview board did not follow the guidelines and so, the government was justified in interfering with the selection process. The court also dismissed the petitions challenging the selection.