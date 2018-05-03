Home States Kerala

Appointments in temples: Government justified in interfering with selection, says Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has justified the government's interference in the selection of executive officers to various temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board.

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has justified the government's interference in the selection of executive officers to various temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board. 

The order came on petitions challenging the appointment of executive officers. The petitioners submitted the selected candidates owed allegiance to the ruling party. They alleged a list was provided from the party office and the candidates were posted via back door appointments.

The government submitted no interview was contemplated for selection and so, awarding scores through one was illegal and against service rules. “The government interfered on the ground the rank list was not prepared through a fair and justifiable process,” the government submitted.

The court observed the interview board did not follow the guidelines and so, the government was justified in interfering with the selection process. The court also dismissed the petitions challenging the selection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court Malabar Devaswom Board
More from this section

Latvian woman's death: Drug peddlers likely to be held for killing Liga

Non-bailable charge against VHP leader Sadhvi Saraswati will not stand: BJP

Students of a government school after collecting their free textbooks | For representative purpose | File | Ashwin Prasath

Kerala ushers in a new trend by delivering uniforms, textbooks ahead of time

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity