BJP to protest against 'collapse of law and order' in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP-led NDA has decided to intensify protests in the state by highlighting the administrative failure of the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the collapse of law and order. The decision, taken at an office-bearers' meeting of the party attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, also coincides with the BJP's preparations for the Chengannur bypoll.

Primarily on the agenda are three marches aimed at drumming up support against the CPM.On May 3, the BJP, led by its state secretary Shobha Surendran, will stage a march from Thamarassery to Kozhikode expressing solidarity with Jyotsana, who lost her baby after being kicked in the stomach allegedly by CPM workers.

On May 5, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan will lead a march from Alanthoor to Panoor in Malappuram district demanding an NIA investigation into the 'WhatsApp' hartal which, the BJP alleges, was aimed at triggering communal riots.On May 7 and 8, the BJP will take out a march from the home of Madhu, the tribal youth murdered in Attapadi, to Varappuzha demanding a CBI investigation into the death of Sreejith, who died in police custody.

The march will be led by BJP state secretary A N Radhakrishnan.Briefing the media on the party's plans, BJP spokesperson M S Kumar said that the April 14 'hartal' was a planned attempt to trigger communal unrest in eight districts, adding that the police failed in preventing the hartal and arresting the culprits. It was a test dose to assess the response of the general public, the police and the media.

The police failed to recognise it as such,'' Kumar said.The BJP is demanding a CBI probe into the death of Sreejith as an investigation by the state police will only aid in saving the accused, Kumar said. The NDA convention in Chengannur will be held on May 6, he added.