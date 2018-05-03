Chengannur bypoll notification today

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The State Election Commission will issue election notification in connection with the Chengannur by-election on Thursday. Presiding officer Chengannur RDO will publish the notification at 10 am. The candidates can submit nomination till May 10. The nomination papers will received in the office at 11 am to 3 pm on all days. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on May 11 and the last date of withdrawal of nomination will be at 3 pm on May 14. The polling will be held on May 28 and counting will be held on May 31.

The commission has issued strict rules for filing nomination papers. Only four persons will be allowed along with the candidate in the office of the presiding officer for filing papers and three vehicles will be allowed in a radius of 100 m of the office of the presiding officer. The candidates can present four sets of nomination papers, the officials said.

District Election Officer and Collector T V Anupama said the candidates and parties should obtain prior permission to spread voice and text messages as an election campaign. The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) will examine the voice clips and SMS and with the approval of the committee that sort of campaigns can be undertaken by the parties and candidates.