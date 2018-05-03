Home States Kerala

Chengannur bypoll notification today

The State Election Commission will issue election notification in connection with the Chengannur by-election on Thursday.

Published: 03rd May 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  The State Election Commission will issue election notification in connection with the Chengannur by-election on Thursday.  Presiding officer Chengannur RDO will publish the notification at 10 am. The candidates can submit nomination till May 10. The nomination papers will received in the office at 11 am to 3 pm on all days. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on May 11 and the last date of withdrawal of nomination will be at 3 pm on May 14. The polling will be held on May 28 and counting will be held on May 31.

The commission has issued strict rules for filing nomination papers. Only four persons will be allowed along with the candidate in the office of the presiding officer for filing papers and three vehicles will be allowed in a radius of 100 m of the office of the presiding officer. The candidates can present four sets of nomination papers, the officials said. 

District Election Officer and Collector T V Anupama said the candidates and parties should obtain prior permission to spread voice and text messages as an election campaign. The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) will examine the voice clips and SMS and with the approval of the committee that sort of campaigns can be undertaken by the parties and candidates. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chengannur bypoll 
More from this section

Latvian woman's death: Drug peddlers likely to be held for killing Liga

Non-bailable charge against VHP leader Sadhvi Saraswati will not stand: BJP

Students of a government school after collecting their free textbooks | For representative purpose | File | Ashwin Prasath

Kerala ushers in a new trend by delivering uniforms, textbooks ahead of time

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity