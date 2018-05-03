Home States Kerala

Kerala Administrative Tribunal gets strict, looks to teach government a lesson

The state government is finally in the dock for allowing more than two dozen ‘underqualified’ ministerial staff to work as non-vocational ‘English teachers’ in VHSE schools for over two decades.

Published: 03rd May 2018 04:09 AM

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state government is finally in the dock for allowing more than two dozen ‘underqualified’ ministerial staff to work as non-vocational ‘English teachers’ in VHSE schools for over two decades.The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) had ordered the government last August to revert these stop-gap ‘teachers’ to the clerical cadre, but it was never complied with. Now, the KAT is all set to initiate contempt proceedings against the government and has demanded strict compliance of its order by May 25. 

The High Court too had rejected the ministerial staff’s plea to be regularised as non-vocational teachers. Express had reported how the government’s role in retaining the ministerial staff as ‘teachers’ was scuttling the promotion chances of scores of PSC-recruited and duly-qualified VHSE teachers.

As per a Government Order in 1997, sanction was given for the appointment of ministerial staff in VHSE department as ‘teachers’ as a stop-gap arrangement. It was also clearly stated the appointment as non-vocational teacher (temporary) would not confer on them any preferential claim in service later.

In 2004, Special Rules for Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education were framed. As per that, the post of non-vocational teacher was to be filled up only by promotion or transfer of non- vocational teacher (junior).

In order to help the 23 ministerial staff, the government approved creation of supernumerary posts for retaining them as ‘teachers’. This had led to widespread resentment from teachers awaiting promotion.
The government had even considered amending the special rules to tide over the charge that the ministerial staff were ‘underqualified’.

According to sources, the ministerial staff are drawing a monthly salary of `90,000 and above on an average and most of them have only a few years of service left. If reverted to the ministerial cadre, their pay would come down by nearly half, a reason why they resist such a move.

AT A GLANCE
■ Ministerial staff continue as 
non-vocational teachers in English
■ They were appointed as a stop-gap arrangement in 1997
■ Special Rules prescribe PG, BEd and SET as qualification
■ Most of the staff lack it

