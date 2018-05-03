Kerala man who set wife on fire taken into custody in Mumbai

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The confirmed reports from the investigating team indicate the police team had taken Biraj, 39, who set his wife ablaze, into custody on Wednesday from Mumbai.The police team led by Puthukkad SI and four others from Chalakkudy DYSP’s squad traced Biraj, who absconded from the spot after burning his wife Jeethu, 29, alive last Sunday. The accused’s brother also accompanied them to identify him. Jeethu was taken to hospital with 80 per cent burns, but succumbed to injuries on Monday midnight. Biraj and Jeethu were married for the past six years but were living separate from March. They had also filed a mutual divorce petition following family issues.

In the meantime, Jeethu used the Kudumbashree fund for personal uses and the Kundukadavu Kudumbashree unit had asked her to pay it back. “Jeethu came to pay back the money she borrowed despite the police’s instruction to entrust it with the Puthukkad police station to avoid further issues with her husband,” said Puthukkad CI S P Sudheeran. Knowing Jeethu would come to pay the amount, Biraj arrived there. “He was talking friendly to Jeethu’s father and when she came out, he suddenly poured petrol on her,” he said.

Though Jeethu tried to run away, he chased her and set her ablaze. Jeethu’s father had alleged the local people who were present near the Kudumbashree office at Kundukadavu did not help to rescue the woman. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission thus took a case and sought a report on the incident from Rural Police Chief, Thrissur, within three weeks.

The commission also ordered the Kudumbashree coordinator to submit a report after visiting the place. The police also recovered a suicide note from the bag left by Biraj which revealed Jeethu cheated him and he did not want to live anymore. It continues to say Biraj would die as a man and Jeethu would suffer for it.The police led by Rural SP Yathish Chandra had strengthened the probe as the local protests sought the speedy arrest of Biraj. “Biraj will be brought to Kerala within two days and identification will be done after which the arrest will be recorded,” said Sudheeran.

‘CPM protecting the accused’

T’Puram:CPM has been protecting the accused in the incident where a woman was set on fire by her husband in Thrissur, alleged Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. In a statement he said it’s unfortunate the police are reluctant to collect evidence from Janardhanan, the main witness in the case. Though atrocities against Dalits are increasing in the state, the government and the police remain mute witnesses, the he said.