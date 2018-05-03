Home States Kerala

Kerala Prisons department to kick start dairy revolution

More than 200 goats are being reared in two prisons - Open Prison and Correctional Home - situated at Nettukaltheri and the Central Prison, Poojappura, in Thiruvananthapuram.

By Aathira Haridas
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is the Prisons Department’s own ‘Operation Flood’. The department is likely to script a dairy revolution of sorts by bringing out goat milk in tetra pack. Packets of organic eggs are also set to hit the stands soon.With the Prisons Department venturing into production and marketing of tetra pack milk, it is likely to set the bar high. “Goat milk is highly nutritious. So, we have plans to package goat milk and cow milk in tetra packs and make it available in the market soon,” said DGP (Prisons) R Sreelekha. The milk and egg packets will be made available at the department counters in the city. At present, vegetables, handicrafts and an extensive array of food products is being fashioned out by the inmates of the prisons.

More than 200 goats are being reared in two prisons - Open Prison and Correctional Home - situated at Nettukaltheri and the Central Prison, Poojappura, in Thiruvananthapuram. At present, the goats are being sold at the price designated by the Animal Husbandry Department. “The idea to market goat milk in tetra packs was mooted by the DGP and will be implemented soon,” said DIG Prisons (South Zone) B Pradeep. Extensive farming activities are also being undertaken by the prison inmates. “The larger aim is to ensure not a single fragment of land in the prison is left under-utilised,” he added.

Organic food is the buzzword at present and the department is not falling behind. All the food products brought to the market are pure and unadulterated, the prison officials add. The Women’s Open Prison at Poojappura has a unit of poultry farming and the eggs are likely to be made available in the market.

“If you buy an organic egg from the market you will have to pay Rs ten. Here, everything is available at half the market rate,” said Sreelekha. Only vegetables and grains are given as poultry feed and the eggs are organic and healthy, she added. At present, the eggs from the prison are sold through the counter at the Central Jail and through societies. On a single day, around 100 eggs are being procured and sold, Pradeep added. 

As part of the government’s second anniversary, an exhibition cum sale of vegetables, handicrafts and products developed by prison inmates will be held across the state. The initiative will be launched in Kannur and will culminate in Thiruvananthapuram, he said.

