Kerala SSLC results to be declared today at 10:30 AM

The SSLC exam results will be declared by Education Minister C Raveendranath at 10:30 am on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The SSLC exam results will be declared by Education Minister C Raveendranath at 10:30 am on Thursday. The results of THSLC, THSLC (hearing impaired), AHSLC and SSLC (hearing impaired) too be will declared on Thursday. 

Once the results are declared, the students will able to get their results by downloading PRD Live, a mobile app, from Google Play store. Results are also available on the websites www.keralapareekshabhavan.in, http://results.kerala.nic.in, keralaresults.nic.in, www.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in and http://results.itschool.gov.in.

