Kerala: UDF goes 'bullistic' over fuel price hike

By Express News Service

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala,

KPCC chief M M Hassan and Thiruvananthapuram

MP Shashi Tharoor ride a bullock cart to Raj Bhavan

to protest against the spike in fuel prices, in

Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala rode a bullock cart to the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday leading a UDF protest against the hike in petrol-diesel prices.

Fellow riders included Shashi Tharoor MP and KPCC president M M Hassan.Tharoor demanded the Central and the state governments reduce the taxes on fuel to effect a reduction in the prices.

“As far as the ordinary person in India is concerned, the government is putting its hands in your pocket to take taxes.

More than half of what you are paying at the petrol pumps and diesel station goes in taxes to the Central and the state government. While prices across the world have dropped, your prices have gone up. And this has happened only in India,” he said.