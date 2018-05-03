Latvian woman's death: Drug peddlers likely to be held for killing Liga

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigation into the murder of Latvian tourist Liga Skromane is about to achieve a breakthrough. Police sources said two people who are currently in custody had confessed to their crime and their arrests will be recorded on Thursday. As per police sources, the duo, who are in custody, were involved in drug peddling and lured Liga to the secluded mangrove forest where they goaded her to take drugs. When they demanded money from her, they came to know she had no money with her and in a fit of rage attacked the 33-year-old. The chemical examination report of the internal organs and other forensic evidence are being awaited.

Cremation today

Liga Skromane’s mortal remains will be cremated at Thycaud Santhi Kavadam on Thursday evening. Though a Christian, it was decided Liga’s body be cremated as she had wished. Liga’s sister Ilze said it will be a private function and would be attended by her, Liga’s boyfriend Andrew Jordan and a few close friends.

“Liga had told me earlier she wished to be cremated. However, the last rites will be performed according to Christian belief,” Ilze said. Ilze had earlier said that she will transport the body back to Latvia if there was any flaw apparent in the autopsy report.

However, with the autopsy report pointing the case as murder, it was decided to cremate the body in India. Ilze said she had warned the body will be taken back and autopsy performed again as it was the decision of her parents.

“They knew Liga won’t commit suicide. Mom and dad wanted to acknowledge she was not the one who would take her own life. They knew something bad had happened to her and wanted to get it confirmed. That’s why I said the body would be flown back. But the autopsy report proved we were right,” she said. Ilze said she has trust in the investigating officers and felt that the probe is in moving in the right direction.