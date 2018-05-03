New allegations over bypass alignment put Kerala CPM leader EP Jayarajan in spotlight

By Express News Service

KANNUR: After Keezhattur and Kottakkunnu, Thuruthi is putting up resistance against the government and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in connection with the construction of a bypass as they allege the present alignment, which is going through the Scheduled Caste colony, is made to protect the house of CPM leader E P Jayarajan. Addressing the media in Kannur on Monday, the leaders of the agitation also alleged the changed alignment will see the eviction of 25 families of Thuruthi, including 20 belonging to SCs, which is against the ethics of highway development.

In the two earlier alignments, the colony was excluded and the revised new alignment, which is the third one, is created by making artificial curves to include the colony. As the survey is completed, and the government has announced no change of alignment will be taken into consideration at this stage, the people from the colony, a majority of them belonging to the SCs, said they have decided to fight against this injustice with the help of Dalit organisations in the state by raising the issue before the people of Kerala. As part of their agitation, they will organise a march towards Pappinisserry panchayat on May 7, said M Geethanandan, one of the leaders of the agitation.

The present alignment, in which four curves are there within 500 meters, is made to protect the interests of the company owners in the area and the CPM leader. To make this happen, the people behind this evil design have influenced the official who is in charge of the private agency entrusted with the task of acquiring land for the proposed bypass, said action committee convener K Nishil Kumar. Apart from the development of the bypass, the men behind the realignment also aim to evacuate the residents of the colony from the area, he said. “They consider the colony residents a threat to their future plans, which include a tourism project in the area. A lot of plots in the area were purchased in benami names and they are biding their time to come up with tourism projects.

That will be made possible only if the people living in Thuruthi colony are evicted,” he said. “The conspiracy behind the changed alignment is the imaginary tourism development in this area by these people,” said Geethanandan. “We have other options to present before the government and the NHAI. If one curve is avoided, the entire colony can be protected. It is the government policy to avoid curves in NH widening. And it is also stated that while implem e n t i n g t h e construction of the bypass, the weak sections of society should be avoided. This is being violated here.

A government led by the CPM is giving orders for this is unthinkable,” he said. After the panchayat office march on May 7, the committee will conduct a Collectorate march by bringing together all the Dalit organisations in the state, he said. The date of the march will be announced later. Since the allegations levelled by the action committee are serious and damaging to the party, the CPM in the district will find it hard to defend this. To make matters worse, it is also heard Vayalkkilikal is planning to join the agitation in the coming days.