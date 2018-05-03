Stamp of legacy: Postal department to release special cover in honour of Kerala CPM leader Imbichi Bava

Shafeeq Alingal By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: As part of the birth centenary celebrations of former minister and late CPM leader E K Imbichi Bava, the Postal Department is all set to release a special cover in honour of the leader. “We are glad his matchless contributions have got recognition from the Postal Department too. This is one of the best ways to celebrate his work and honour his dedication,” said CPM Ponnani area committee secretary P K Khaleemudheen.

Seminars, awareness campaigns, health survey and welfare and charity programmes across Malappuram are now marking the one-year-long birth centenary celebrations by the CPM district committee. Born at Ponnani in 1917, Bava made a foray into politics and nationalist movement in the early years of his life. He was drawn towards the political ideology during his days as a student. A labour movement leader, Bava is often remembered for bringing fishermen in Malabar under the aegis of trade union movements.

E K Imbichi Bava

“Coastal hamlets of Malabar, especially those of Ponnani, owe much to Bava for socially and economically uplifting them. The first fishing boat sailed in Ponnani under his trade union leadership,” Khaleemudheen said. The member of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Kerala Legislative Assembly, Bava kept a shining track record as people’s representative and administrator. He was minister of Transport and Ports in the second EMS government after he was elected from Mannarkkad.

Public undertakings like KSRTC bus depot, harbour, taluk hospital, fire station and mini civil station stand testimonial to the contributions of Bava to the development of Ponnani. “History of modern Ponnani couldn’t be scripted without extending several mentions to Bava,” said CPM district committee member M M Narayanan.Ponnani is the lone CPM stronghold in Malappuram and Bava still finds a place in party’s campaigns and programmes.

“To some extent, the party is still driven by Bava’s legacy in Ponnani. Coastal hamlets in the state are now in favour of other parties. But, Ponnani is an exception as memories of Bava remain intact here,” Narayanan said.As many as 2,000 stamp covers will be released at a function in Tirur on Thursday. Bava’s wife Fathima will receive the covers from Postal Department secretary A N Nanda. The function will also mark the release of a special cover in memory of AKG. Postal Department officers said the special cover and stamp cost `10 and it could be used as postage stamp for regular mails.