Three trapped in mud after compound wall collapse in Kerala
Atleast three persons were feared trapped after a compound wall of an under construction structure collapsed after the earth caved in at Ram Mohan road in the city on Thursday evening
Published: 03rd May 2018 05:18 PM | Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:18 PM | A+A A-
KOZHIKODE: Atleast three persons were feared trapped after a compound wall of an under construction structure collapsed after the earth caved in at Ram Mohan road in the city on Thursday evening. According to details available, the accident occured around 4.25 pm when the workers were engaged in excavating sand from the area. Police, fire force and locals have launched rescue and search operations for those trapped.