Two construction workers killed, six injured after compound wall collapses in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Two construction workers were killed and six others were injured after the compound wall of an under-construction building collapsed when the earth caved in at Ram Mohan Road in the city on Thursday. The dead were identified as Kismath, 30, and Jabbar, 35, both hailing from Begusarai district in Bihar. According to the police, the accident occurred at around 4 pm when the workers were engaged in excavating mud from the area for the construction of an elevator. Eight workers were trapped in the debris initially. Seven of them were rescued in the search operations by the Fire Force, police and locals. But, Kismath succumbed to his injuries at the hospital around 6 pm. Jabbar was declared brought dead at the hospital around 7.45pm.

The injured were identified as Rafeeq, Muqaddar, Samjad, Hyder, Mansoor Alam and Javed and they have been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and other private hospitals here, the police said. District Collector U V Jose, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) P P Krishnankutty, District Police Chief S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Police Commissioner Merin Joseph, among others visited the accident spot.

There are unconfirmed reports the workers had warned of possible danger when excavating mud as the earth was loose following two days of heavy rain. Krishnankutty said “The preliminary investigations revealed there were lapses on the part of the contractor and the construction company. Kozhikode tahsildar has been asked to submit a detailed report by Friday morning.

Action would be initiated against the guilty under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. “The police have registered a case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the construction company and the contractor in connection with the incident. “We have launched a detailed inquiry into the incident. The exact details of what happened will be known only in further investigation,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kozhikode South) Abdul Razack K P.