Youth held in Kerala for spreading social media messages against PM Modi
Published: 03rd May 2018 03:35 AM | Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 03:35 AM | A+A A-
MALAPPURAM: The Pothukal police on Wednesday arrested a teenager for spreading social media messages against the Prime Minister and demanding steps to kill him. Shahul Hameed, 18, from Perumanna in Kozhikode district, was arrested by a police team from Pothukal station.
The police said Hameed circulated a post using the Prime Minister’s picture. The post said the Prime Minister should be killed. The post was put in a WhatsApp group named Voice of Youth.