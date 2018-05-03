Home States Kerala

Youth held in Kerala for spreading social media messages against PM Modi

The Pothukal police on Wednesday arrested a teenager for spreading social media messages against the Prime Minister and demanding steps to kill him.

Published: 03rd May 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Pothukal police on Wednesday arrested a teenager for spreading social media messages against the Prime Minister and demanding steps to kill him. Shahul Hameed, 18, from Perumanna in Kozhikode district, was arrested by a police team from Pothukal station. 
The police said Hameed circulated a post using the Prime Minister’s picture. The post said the Prime Minister should be killed.  The post was put in a WhatsApp group named Voice of Youth.  

