Youth held in Kerala for spreading social media messages against PM Modi

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Pothukal police on Wednesday arrested a teenager for spreading social media messages against the Prime Minister and demanding steps to kill him. Shahul Hameed, 18, from Perumanna in Kozhikode district, was arrested by a police team from Pothukal station.

The police said Hameed circulated a post using the Prime Minister’s picture. The post said the Prime Minister should be killed. The post was put in a WhatsApp group named Voice of Youth.