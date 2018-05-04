A record 97.84 per cent pass in Kerala SSLC exam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state registered a record 97.84 pass percentage in the SSLC examination this year. This was a two percent increase from the pass percent of 95.98 registered last year, said Education Minister C Raveendranath while announcing the SSLC examination results on Thursday.

“A total of 4,31,162 students out of 4,41,103 have been qualified for higher studies. Last year, 4,37,156 qualified as the number of students appeared for the examination was on a higher side,” Raveendranath said.

Ernakulam registered highest pass percentage (99.12 percent) while Wayanad district recorded the least pass percentage (93.87). As many as 34,313 students secured ‘A+’ in all subjects. “There is a decline in the number of total students who took the examination this year. However, the pass percentage has been increased due to the efforts was taken by the teachers and the successful implementation of various programmes initiated by the government. The number of students who secured A+ for all subjects has also been increased. This was due to the various scientific experimentation being initiated by the government to boost the self-confidence of students,” Raveendranath said.

He also pointed out that moderation was not granted to the students this year as the valuation was very strict. The SAY ( Save A Year) examination will be conducted from May 21 to May 25 and the results will be published in the first week of June.

The students can submit the application for revaluation from May 5 to 10. The results will be published on the website of Pareeksha Bhavan before May 31. According to Raveendranath, the admission process for Plus One courses will begin on May 9. “There is a significant increase in the number of schools where all students became eligible for higher studies. We are now focussing on both qualitative and quantitative performance of the students,” Raveendranath said.

No of regular students

Girls: 2.16 lakh

Boys: 2.24 lakh

Private category: 2,754 students

Date of exam: March 7 to March 28

No of centres: 2,935 in Kerala; nine each in Lakshadweep and Gulf countries.

Valuation: at 54 centres from April 6 to April 13.