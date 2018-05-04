Chengannur bypoll: EC issues notification; nomination papers can be filed till May 10

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The State Election Commission has issued the election notification in connection with the Chengannur bypoll on Thursday.The nomination papers will be received at RDO from 11 am to 3 pm on all days till May 10. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on May 11 and the last date of withdrawal will be at 3 pm on May 14. The polling will be held on May 28 and counting is slated to be conducted on May 31.

District Election Officer and Collector T V Anupama said the individuals who decided to contest the bypoll should open a separate bank account at least a day prior to the submission of the nomination.

“It’s part of the exercise to monitor the electoral expenditure. The candidate can open an account anywhere in the state either individually or jointly with electoral agents. All transactions since the submission of nomination should be made through this account. A sum of up to Rs 20,000 can be received by cash. Whereas, amounts above `20,000 can be received as bank cheque or draft,” the Collector said.

She also said a 24x7 control room has been opened to monitor violation of code of conduct. If anybody comes across any violation, it can be informed through a toll free number 1800 425 0228.As the code of conduct came into force, pasting of campaign banners and posters and etching slogans on private property without the consent of the owner are illegal. The Collector also instructed the civil servants except police personnel to strictly abstain from attending political functions and rallies.

People’s representatives should not be allowed to attend the government programmes and their names have to be eliminated from the invitation cards.Government guest houses should not be rented out to anybody beyond 48 hours. If any violation in this regard is noticed, the public can inform the electoral officer, Anupama said.

LDF to accept votes from all, except RSS

T’Puram: Making his party’s stance clear ahead Chengannur bypoll, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on Thursday that the LDF would accept votes from anyone other than RSS. The statement comes at a time when the CPM and the CPI are on a tussle over Kerala Congress support in the bypoll. The Left candidate would accept votes from BDJS and KC(M), he said. The Left has a declared stance of accepting support from anyone other than RSS.

“Though the LDF can win the bypoll without anyone’s support, we have a declared stance of expanding the political front. Even if the CPM can win without anyone’s support, we’ll contest as a front only,” Kodiyeri said. The Left has friendly relations with the SNDP and the NSS. But it will not associate with community-based parties, he added.