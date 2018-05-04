Home States Kerala

Chengannur bypoll: EC issues notification; nomination papers can be filed till May 10

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on May 11 and the last date of withdrawal will be at 3 pm on May 14.

Published: 04th May 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The State Election Commission has issued the election notification in connection with the Chengannur bypoll on Thursday.The nomination papers will be received at RDO from 11 am to 3 pm on all days till May 10. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on May 11 and the last date of withdrawal will be at 3 pm on May 14. The polling will be held on May 28 and counting is slated to be conducted on May 31.

District Election Officer and Collector T V Anupama said the individuals who decided to contest the bypoll should open a separate bank account at least a day prior to the submission of the nomination.
“It’s part of the exercise to monitor the electoral expenditure. The candidate can open an account anywhere in the state either individually or jointly with electoral agents. All transactions since the submission of nomination should be made through this account. A sum of up to Rs 20,000 can be received by cash. Whereas, amounts above `20,000 can be received as bank cheque or draft,” the Collector said.

She also said a 24x7 control room has been opened to monitor violation of code of conduct. If anybody comes across any violation, it can be informed through a toll free number 1800 425 0228.As the code of conduct came into force, pasting of campaign banners and posters and etching slogans on private property without the consent of the owner are illegal. The Collector also instructed the civil servants except police personnel to strictly abstain from attending political functions and rallies.

People’s representatives should not be allowed to attend the government programmes and their names have to be eliminated from the invitation cards.Government guest houses should not be rented out to anybody beyond 48 hours. If any violation in this regard is noticed, the public can inform the electoral officer, Anupama said.

LDF to accept votes from all, except RSS
T’Puram: Making his party’s stance clear ahead Chengannur bypoll, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on Thursday that the LDF would accept votes from anyone other than RSS. The statement comes at a time when the CPM and the CPI are on a tussle over Kerala Congress support in the bypoll. The Left candidate would accept votes from BDJS and KC(M), he said. The Left has a declared stance of accepting support from anyone other than RSS.  

“Though the LDF can win the bypoll without anyone’s support, we have a declared stance of expanding the political front. Even if the CPM can win without anyone’s support, we’ll contest as a front only,” Kodiyeri said. The Left has friendly relations with the SNDP and the NSS. But it will not associate with community-based parties, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chengannur bypoll EC Election Commission Bypoll notification

Comments

More from this section
A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

Government has to decide on fund disbursement:  Bevco director

RSS men assault journalists inside Press Club in Kerala

Murdered Latvian woman's cremation sparks controversy in Kerala

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity