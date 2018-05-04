Kerala: Parents kill two children, end lives

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Four members of a family were found dead, in an apparent suicide pact at Adoor, a village on Karnataka border, in Delampady panchayat.

Police have identified the deceased as Radhakrishnan (38), a daily wage worker, wife Praseeda (35), children Kashinath (4), and Sabrinath (2) of Edaparamb in Adoor.

It appeared that the parents killed the children first and then ended their lives, Adhur circle inspector Mathew M A. "The family may have taken the extreme step because of financial difficulties," he said.

The family was found dead in their house by neighbours around 7.30 pm, said an officer.