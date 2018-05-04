Mansion, luxury car owners listed among social security pensioners in Kerala

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Believe it or not. A senior citizen who owns a Mercedes-Benz car in Malappuram is among the government’s social security pension beneficiaries. Unofficial reports by cooperative banks and pension disbursal agents to the Finance Department have revealed those owning luxury cars and posh residences have found a place in the beneficiaries’ list. The government spends Rs 460 crore a month to pay 42.4 lakh beneficiaries who draw pension under five categories - old age, disability, unmarried women aged above 50, agricultural labourers and widow or destitute.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had said during his 2018-19 Budget speech illegal beneficiaries will be weeded out from the scheme.The government also entrusted the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) to conduct a sample survey to identify ineligible beneficiaries. Sources in the Finance Department said the survey will help the government to devise a scientific elimination system based on specific parameters.

“Based on the findings, we will formulate a system with specific parameters to eliminate illegal beneficiaries,” said a senior official.The plan is to cross-check the survey findings with the data available with other institutions such as local bodies for assessing the size of residence, Motor Vehicles Department for vehicle details and the Income Tax department on taxpayers.

The pilot study covers 20 local self-governments in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Only one ward under Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will be covered and all wards of selected panchayats and municipalities will be surveyed. Surveyors will meet the beneficiaries in person. There is no ban on submission of new applications.

