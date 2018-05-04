Home States Kerala

Mansion, luxury car owners listed among social security pensioners in Kerala

The government spends Rs 460 crore a month to pay 42.4 lakh beneficiaries who draw pension under five categories.

Published: 04th May 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy
By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Believe it or not. A senior citizen who owns a Mercedes-Benz car in Malappuram is among the government’s social security pension beneficiaries. Unofficial reports by cooperative banks and pension disbursal agents to the Finance Department have revealed those owning luxury cars and posh residences have found a place in the beneficiaries’ list. The government spends Rs 460 crore a month to pay 42.4 lakh beneficiaries who draw pension under five categories - old age, disability, unmarried women aged above 50, agricultural labourers and widow or destitute. 

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had said during his 2018-19 Budget speech illegal beneficiaries will be weeded out from the scheme.The government also entrusted the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) to conduct a sample survey to identify ineligible beneficiaries. Sources in the Finance Department said the survey will help the government to devise a scientific elimination system based on specific parameters. 

“Based on the findings, we will formulate a system with specific parameters to eliminate illegal beneficiaries,” said a senior official.The plan is to cross-check the survey findings with the data available with other institutions such as local bodies for assessing the size of residence, Motor Vehicles Department for vehicle details and the Income Tax department on taxpayers.

The pilot study covers 20 local self-governments in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.
Only one ward under Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will be covered and all wards of selected panchayats and municipalities will be surveyed. Surveyors will meet the beneficiaries in person. There is no ban on submission of new applications.

Report expected in first week of June
GIFT is expected to submit its report in early June. The pilot study covers 20 local self-governments in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. There is no ban on submission of new applications.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pensioners social security pension

Comments

More from this section
A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

Government has to decide on fund disbursement:  Bevco director

RSS men assault journalists inside Press Club in Kerala

EVM, Voting

Chengannur bypoll: EC issues notification; nomination papers can be filed till May 10

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity