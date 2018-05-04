Home States Kerala

Miraculous escape for Kerala family after lorry falls on their car

The accident happened on Thursday on the Kottarakkra - Dindigul National Highway at around 1 pm near Valachankanam in Idukki.

Published: 04th May 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

The lorry that smashed and fell into a car on the Kottarakkara- Dindigul NH near Valanchankanam in Idukki on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A family had luck on their side when they escaped death after a lorry fell on their car.
The accident happened on Thursday on the Kottarakkra - Dindigul National Highway at around 1 pm near Valachankanam in Idukki.The lorry, loaded with vegetables, was heading to Kottayam from Tamil Nadu. While negotiating a curve, the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and the truck fell on the car. Traffic was disrupted for more than two hours on the highway. However, it was brought under control after the lorry was lifted and moved aside by a crane.

