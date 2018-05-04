Miraculous escape for Kerala family after lorry falls on their car

IDUKKI: A family had luck on their side when they escaped death after a lorry fell on their car.
The accident happened on Thursday on the Kottarakkra - Dindigul National Highway at around 1 pm near Valachankanam in Idukki.The lorry, loaded with vegetables, was heading to Kottayam from Tamil Nadu. While negotiating a curve, the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and the truck fell on the car. Traffic was disrupted for more than two hours on the highway. However, it was brought under control after the lorry was lifted and moved aside by a crane.
IDUKKI: A family had luck on their side when they escaped death after a lorry fell on their car.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Latest
Bihar: 27 killed as fire breaks out in bus after accident
Manipur Class XII results declared, girls top in Science, Arts
Centre seeks stay of Supreme Court order on SC/ST law; apex court '100 per cent' in favour of protecting rights
US based pro-Khalistani Sikh body threatens Punjab's Jail Minister
At least 45 Kashmiri youths join militancy in 2018; security establishment taken by surprise
Not in a position to comply with SC direction: Karnataka Government on Cauvery issue