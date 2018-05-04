Now, Kerala leader EP Jayarajan’s son PK Jaison's downhill ride gives CPM the jitters

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Barely months after sailing through the troubled waters created by the financial dealings of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son, the CPM finds itself in the middle of yet another controversy, this time regarding the business interest of senior leader E P Jayarajan’s son P K Jaison. As the CPM is fighting tooth and nail against detractors in Keezhattur and elsewhere, the controversy over demolishing hills to build an Ayurvedic resort in Aanthur by the leader’s son has put the party on the back foot.

In 2016, Aanthur municipality gave permission to Kannur Ayurvedic Medical Care Pvt Ltd to set up an Ayurvedic resort in Kanool village. Since then, the hills spread over 10 acres have been demolished to make way for the resort. Jaison is one of the company directors and owns shares worth Rs 25 lakh.

Another director, businessman Kalathil Parayil Ramesh, is also a known supporter of the CPM. Even as the hills were demolished right in front of the comrades - as Aanthur is one of the CPM bastions in the district - nobody dared to question the act as everybody knew who were behind the venture.

Kodiyeri feigns ignorance

Asked about the reports on the business interest of P K Jaison, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

feigned ignorance. He said the issue had not come to his attention.