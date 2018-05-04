POCSO case against Kerala cop for abusing civil services aspirant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central Police has registered a case against an ASI on charges of abusing a minor girl. Officers said Nazer of Thalayolaparambu police station in Kottayam district, has been booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint lodged by the girl, who is a student of a civil services examination coaching centre in the city.

The incident happened on April 28 when Nazer came to the coaching centre to meet his son, who is also a student. As per the complaint, he attempted to molest the girl in the lift. “He threatened to kill her when she attempted to resist his attack,” added the complaint. The ASI is a distant relative of the complainant and hence the police is looking whether there was any family issue involved. Following the incident, the girl was absent for the classes for a while.