Two arrested for attack on Malappuram press club

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two people were arrested on Friday in connection with the attack on Malappuram Press Club by RSS activists on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police have been asked to take strict action against the culprits in the issue. In a Facebook post on Friday, the chief minister termed the incident 'serious' in nature and assured string action. "So far two people have been arrested. Strong action will be taken on attacks against free media," Pinarayi said.

On Thursday, the RSS-BJP activists barged into Malappuram Press Club and attacked two journalists with vernacular daily Chandrika — reporter Shahabas Vellila and photographer Fuad Saneen. The two were chased by RSS-BJP activists while they tried to capture visuals of an assault against a bike rider during a rally organised by the RSS in protest against the recent attack on its office in Munduparamba.