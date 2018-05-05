After scaling China, Kerala Soaps eyes African market

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Soaps - brought out by the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Ltd (KSIE), a holding company of the state government under the Industries Department - managed to scale the Great Wall and create a niche market in China. Now, it is all set to expand its reach further by eyeing African countries in the current fiscal.Buoyed by the success of the export experiments in China, Japan and the UAE, KSIE has now decided to market the soaps which are available in eight categories, including detergent bars, in African countries from this fiscal as it is becoming popular in the overseas markets since it contains virgin sandal oil, KSIE managing director Febi Varghese told Express.

KSIE has netted a total sale of over Rs 10 crore in the last fiscal, registering a profit of Rs 17 lakh, the second time after the soap was launched in 2011.Besides, the KSIE has decided to market the soaps in the local market through the outlets of Supplyco as an agreement between Supplyco and KSIE would soon be entered, he said, adding at present, Kerala Soaps has an installed capacity to manufacture 6,000 tonnes of soap, including beauty soaps and toilets soaps annually.

On completion, the second soap finishing line will augment the installed capacity to 12,000 tonnes per annum, said KSIE officials.Meanwhile, riding high on the goodwill it generated by turning a loss-making PSU into a profitable one in the just concluded fiscal, KSIE has proposed a plan to develop the international air cargo terminals at the Trivandrum and Calicut airports at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, apart from the expansion of the Cochin International Container Freight Station at Kalamassery in Ernakulam at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

KSIE chairman Scaria Thomas said the expansion of international air cargo terminals at Trivandrum and Calicut airports will take at least three years as KSIE has to acquire around 15 acres, while the expansion of Cochin International Container Freight Station can be done in a year. Once the expansion of the cargo terminal and freight station is completed, KSIE can considerably raise its cargo handling capacity, which at present is handling around 70 per cent of the total perishable cargo export from the state, he said.

Beyond the borders

KSIE registered a revenue of D86 crore and a net profit of D 1.53 crore in the last fiscal, against the D6 crore loss it suffered in the previous fiscal

Kerala Soaps, which found a niche market in China, Japan and the UAE, would be exported to African countries from this fiscal

Premium soaps like Kerala Sandal, which contains virgin sandal oil, and Thrill have created a new sensation in the market.

Brands like VEP Bathing Bar, Kairali Bathing Bar, Kerala Carbolic Soap bar (Coaltar) and Washwell detergent cake are also available in the market.