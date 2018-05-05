Congress young turks begin informal talks in Kerala to reach consensus over Rajyasabha seats

Express News Service

KOCHI: The clamour within the youth brigade in the Indian National Congress (INC) in Kerala to announce the name of a new face for the Rajya Sabha (RS) seat, which will fall vacant in June, seems to be getting traction. At least three-four young Congress leaders in the state have begun informal talks between each other on the need to build a strong case for projecting an articulate leader, who is below 50 years and has the knowledge to speak on varied and complex topics such as ‘Aadhaar’, GST, petrol price issue, the Doklam standoff, the independence of the judiciary etc.

Gauging the mood, it is learnt the party has asked the Kerala wing to send the names of learned and energetic party leaders, who are below the age of 50-55. A Congress leader told Express the announcement of candidates for the RS seats in other states, including Karnataka, where the party leadership has denied tickets to the outgoing MPs and brought in fresh faces, has given hopes to aspiring young leaders of the party in Kerala.

Some leaders said the Congress leadership should take a cue from the other Opposition parties who are also bringing in fresh and aggressive voices in a bid to take on the BJP-led NDA.

While the CPI recently nominated young firebrand leader and JNUite Kanhaiya Kumar to the party’s national council, the CPM in Kerala inducted two young leaders - Kollam district secretary K N Balagopal and Ernakulam district secretary P Rajeeve - into its state secretariat the other day.

The CPM, in fact, has been strategically moulding leaders by granting them RS seats at a relatively young age, it is being pointed out. It is learnt that leading young voices within the party, which are from ‘I’, ‘A’ or without any group affiliations are united in the cause to bring a generational shift in the Congress in Kerala.

“If the party genuinely wants to effect a change, then this is the opportune moment. The party needs to look into the future, and the spent forces need to go,” said another leader. The party needs to free itself from the old guard, he pointed out. They have been denying opportunities for youngsters to come up the ranks for several decades now. Consider this: 77-year-old P J Kurien, who is the incumbent Deputy Chairman of RS, is completing his third term.

Prior to this, he was a six-time Lok Sabha member from 1984. Another Congress leader completing his RS term is octogenarian Vayalar Ravi, currently serving his fourth term in the Upper House.

A section of the party’s ‘oldies’ group is trying to project a view that if Kurien is given another term, he may emerge as a consensus candidate for the RS Deputy Chairman post, given the ruling BJP-led NDA does not have the required number to ensure its candidate’s win. “But this is just a campaign to ensure Kurien’s renomination.

If you look at Narendra Modi-Amit Shah’s strategy so far, be it in Goa, Meghalaya or the election to the President or the Vice President’s post, it is clear the BJP will not let go a chance to seize power or let anyone other than its own candidate for the key post,” another young leader said.