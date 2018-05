By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday sought the view of the state government on the bail plea of former SI G S Deepak, the fourth accused in the case related to Sreejith’s custodial death.

The prosecution case was accused one to three arrested Sreejith and subjected him to severe torture. Deepak was then SHO of the Varapuzha police station and had reached the station on April 6 night. The prosecution alleged Deepak also manhandled Sreejith. The police had arrested Deepak on April 20.