Kerala government likely to put a dent in 'Adopt a Heritage' project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inclusion of Mattanchery Museum (the Dutch Palace) and Bekal Fort in the list of 105 monuments and heritage sites identified under the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project has raised eyebrows in the state. While some experts have praised the initiative, others have expressed apprehensions over how the project might pan out. Smitha S Kumar, superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Thrissur Circle, said in the case of the Mattanchery Museum, a lot needs to be done, while Bekal Fort is comparatively well-maintained.

“Only the first floor of the Mattanchery Museum is protected and comes under ASI’s jurisdiction. Hence, we are unable to provide basic facilities like washrooms. The projects envisioned by ASI at the museum remain in suspended state. The land belongs to the Devaswom Board and only after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between stakeholders can the project be implemented here,”said Smitha, adding the bidding had just begun. “In the case of Mattanchery Museum, the highest bidder is Travel Corporation of India. For Bekal Fort, it is Drishti. But they are yet to submit their vision plan. The MoU will be signed only after the plan is submitted.

It is a long process,” she said. Compared to Mattanchery Museum, Bekal Fort fared better in terms of facilities offered, she said. “Toilets have been set up by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) outside the fort. If ASI gets the three acres of land, which was marked as state government property due to an error made during the resurvey, inside the fort, we will be able to provide a lot of facilities,” she said. “A lot is being said about the project. However, the important thing to note is the project is good provided the reins remain in the hands of the ASI and the government,” Smitha said.

K K Muhammed, former Regional Director (North), ASI, said two things should be considered while discussing the project. First, whether the revenue generated at the heritage site will be taken by the company which adopted the site. Or, will it be handled by ASI. If the revenue generated is not sponged off by the private company, I think the project will prove to be a boon for many monuments and heritage sites that are crying for help,” Muhammed said.

“It has to be seen how the companies make use of the opportunity. They should not increase ticket rates. At present, the annual revenue generated at Delhi Fort is `17 crore. Hence, after five years, it will roughly come to around `85 crore. So, it will not be right if they take away the `85 crore by putting in only `25 crore, which is their CSR fund. They even get tax benefits for it,” he said. Muhammed also did not find anything wrong in displaying the company’s name at the heritage site, provided it was displayed discreetly, something along the lines of what companies in developed countries do.

Dutch Palace in legal wrangles

It appears it will be some time before the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project is implemented at Mattanchery Museum (the Dutch Palace). Jose Dominic, CEO, CGH Earth Group, said various companies had extended adoption offers. “But the proceedings did not make any headway owing to some dispute between the Devaswom Board and ASI. There were also some pending litigations,” he said.