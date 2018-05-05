Kerala nurses' pay hike: Hospitals seek pain balm, get bitter pill from HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday declined to stay the notification issued by the government ensuring minimum wage of Rs 20,000 for the nurses working in private hospitals in the state. The court issued the order on the petitions filed by Kerala Private Hospital Association Secretary Hussain Koya Thangal and others seeking to quash the notification.

The HC also issued a notice to the government and posted the case after summer vacation. The petitioners said the mode of fixation of a minimum of wages under section 5 of the Travancore Cochin Literary Scientific and Charitable Societies Act was not followed while issuing the notification. The categorisation of private hospitals in the same schedule employment based on bed strength is illegal. According to them, the fixation of minimum wages should be based on the enactment and any deviation would make such revision of wages illegal.

The notification was issued in tune with the charter of demand raised by the trade unions alone. As per the notification, the minimum pay for the nurses working in private hospitals with a bed strength up to 100 will be Rs 20,000. If implemented, it will affect several hospitals, the petitioners submitted. The court said it would not be possible to stay the notification without a comprehensive hearing. The nurses and their association had also filed a petition challenging the notification and there is no order of stay in the case.

‘Hosps bound to pay from now’

T’Puram: The hospital managements are now bound to pay wages to the nurses in the private hospitals as per the notification issued by the government, said Labour Commissioner K Biju.