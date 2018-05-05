Home States Kerala

Kerala nurses' wage hike: Nurses should maintain status quo, says hospital management body

The private hospitals’ management association has urged nurses’ associations to maintain status quo till the Kerala High Court delivers a verdict on the pending case.

Published: 05th May 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

The hospital associations said they were sympathetic towards the need for a reasonable wage revision of the nurses.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The private hospitals’ management association has urged nurses’ associations to maintain status quo till the Kerala High Court delivers a verdict on the pending case. The statement was made in the light of the court’s decision to not issue a stay on the minimum wages’ notification issued by the state government last month.

“We have been saying time and again that the amount we are supposed to pay the nurses is not practical. At least 60-70 per cent of hospitals with below 100-bed capacity will be closed down. The nurses associations have made a call for a strike if the amount in the notification issued is not paid.

They have made this statement when they themselves have raised objections about the notification in the court. It will be better if we maintained status quo till the verdict comes,” said Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association president Dr Muhammed Rashid.

“People casually say that there is no cap on treatment bills. But that doesn’t mean we can burden patients with extra charges. We are not purposefully fighting against giving the new wages. We have to think of the future too,” he said.

Meanwhile, United Nurses Association district president Beljo said, “A couple of hospitals gave the revised salary, while some others have promised to pay the revised salary by next month. We are now fighting against the cutting down of our allowances. At least the amount already issued in the notification should be paid to the nurses.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala nurses' wage hike Kerala High Court

Comments

More from this section

Kerala government likely to put a dent in 'Adopt a Heritage' project

Still in vogue: Wooden boats stay afloat in Kerala on demand from showbiz

National Film Award boycott: Government should not give awards if it can’t respect all people, says Resul Pookutty

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity