Kerala nurses' wage hike: Nurses should maintain status quo, says hospital management body

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The private hospitals’ management association has urged nurses’ associations to maintain status quo till the Kerala High Court delivers a verdict on the pending case. The statement was made in the light of the court’s decision to not issue a stay on the minimum wages’ notification issued by the state government last month.

“We have been saying time and again that the amount we are supposed to pay the nurses is not practical. At least 60-70 per cent of hospitals with below 100-bed capacity will be closed down. The nurses associations have made a call for a strike if the amount in the notification issued is not paid.

They have made this statement when they themselves have raised objections about the notification in the court. It will be better if we maintained status quo till the verdict comes,” said Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association president Dr Muhammed Rashid.

“People casually say that there is no cap on treatment bills. But that doesn’t mean we can burden patients with extra charges. We are not purposefully fighting against giving the new wages. We have to think of the future too,” he said.

Meanwhile, United Nurses Association district president Beljo said, “A couple of hospitals gave the revised salary, while some others have promised to pay the revised salary by next month. We are now fighting against the cutting down of our allowances. At least the amount already issued in the notification should be paid to the nurses.”