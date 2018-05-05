Latvian woman’s killers have a history of sexually abusing women and kids: Police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Friday said the probe into the rape-murder of the Latvian tourist has brought to light details of more gruesome deeds of the two accused persons. Umesh and Udayan, the first and second accused respectively, had sexually abused several women and children in the isolated mangrove area before. According to the police, one of the arrested was an active bisexual. Many boys, including a few minors, were subjected to sexual assault by him. Based on the revelation, the probe team will slap separate cases against the duo.

“There have been incidents of the two arrested sexually abusing women and children. It’s learnt that one of the arrested had abused a few boys as well. We will investigate the cases and take sufficient action against them,” said Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner P Prakash. Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham on Thursday had hinted that they were checking the antecedences of the accused, suspecting them of committing rape on unsuspecting people who were either lured to the area or came to the spot.

A source said the accused used to fish in the backwaters using local nets and catamarans and sold their catch to a wholesale fish merchant operating in the locality. The money thus earned was mostly spent on drugs and booze and the duo spent most of their leisure time at the isolated area which had dense tree cover and mangrove distribution.Meanwhile, a police source revealed the duo could speak English fluently owing to their long-time association with foreign tourists and using their skills they were able to bring in people to the locality from tourist hotspots in the vicinity.

The police source said they were trying to ascertain the identity of those who were victimised by the two. Even if the victims are located, the police reckon it would be difficult to secure written complaints from the victims due to the fear of social stigma.The arrest of the two has also helped the police trace the origin and route of drug peddling in the Kovalam beach. Some of the youngsters who work as ‘beach boys’ by renting out umbrellas and bun beds have been identified as narcotics carriers.

13 days’ police custody

Meanwhile, Umesh and Udayan were sent to 13 days’ police custody. The remand report said the duo have confessed to murdering the tourist during a rape attempt. The report mentioned Umesh as the murderer and was listed as the first accused. Umesh has complained of harassment in police custody before the Neyyattinkara first-class magistrate.

Hassan condemns row surrounding cremation

T’Puram: KPCC president M M Hassan on Friday condemned the controversy surrounding the cremation of the Latvian tourist. “The Kerala State Human Rights Commission should not have made remarks on religious matters while speaking about protecting evidence. Moreover, the BJP trying to communalise the issue while Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran is trying to politicise it. Both tactics are equally wrong,” Hassan said. “In the wake of the recent murder of a tourists, other visitors from foreign countries are now afraid to come to Kerala. The lackadaisical attitude of the police and the Chief Minister’s approach in the issue have sent out a wrong message across the globe,” he added.