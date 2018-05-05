Home States Kerala

Latvian women's death case: Relatives of accused duo challenge police version

The residents here, majority of them Dalit families - are a frightened lot as police have already taken more than 100 men from there into custody for interrogation.

Published: 05th May 2018

Latvian national Liga Skromane (right) with her sister Ilze | File photo

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   A day after Umesh and Udayan were arrested for the Latvian’s tourist’s rape and murder, Paravila Colony near Vazhamuttom wears a haunted look. The residents here --- majority of them dalit families - are a frightened lot as police have already taken more than 100 men from there into custody for interrogation.

They allege many of them were severely beaten up. Refuting police claims that the real culprits were arrested, the kith and kin of the two people held have come out challenging the police version. When Express visited Paravila Colony, relatives of the duo alleged the police arrested innocents as a face-saving step.

