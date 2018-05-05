Home States Kerala

Passenger climbs multi-storey building in Kochi airport; threatens to commit suicide

Suresh, 48, a native of Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, who flew in from Riyadh on Thursday created a dramatic scene on Friday morning before heading towards his native city in an IndiGo flight.

KOCHI:  The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Friday witnessed dramatic scenes when a passenger who is suspected to be mentally unstable threatened to commit suicide by climbing atop a multi-storey building. Suresh, 48, a native of Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, who flew in from Riyadh on Thursday created a dramatic scene on Friday morning before heading towards his native city in an IndiGo flight. “He had flown in from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and reached the airport at 9 am today to catch the flight to the state capital.

However, after taking the boarding pass, he suddenly screamed and ran out of the departure terminal. Since he was screaming that the goons were chasing him, the CRPF personnel stationed at the airport apprehended him,” said an airport official. Though the CRPF officers tried to calm him down, Suresh ran towards the air cargo side and then climbed atop the three-storey building from where he threatened to jump. Meanwhile, the local police also rushed to the spot.

“He wanted to speak to the Collector and the Chief Minister. But we finally convinced him with the help of media personnel who had also reached the spot. With their help we brought him down and took him to hospital and then to the police station,” said the police. Since he seems to be mentally unstable, the police called the relatives and sent him with them by afternoon. The police have not registered any case against him.

