Perumbavoor rape and murder case: When will the accused be hanged, asks Jisha's mother

KOCHI: On April 28, 2016, a law student from Perumbavoor was raped and killed in her house at Perumbavoor. In December last year, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court awarded death sentence to Assam native Ameerul Islam, the lone accused in the case. “When will he be hanged? It has been two years since my daughter was killed. She had every right to live like any other person,” Rajeshwari, the victim’s mother, told reporters at the Ernakulam Press Club.

Rajeshwari, who had been in media spotlight since her daughter’s death, demanded immediate death sentence for Ameerul and justice for her daughter. “I will go to any extent till Ameerul’s death penalty is executed,” she said. She also expressed concern about the public humiliation she faced post her daughter’s death. Her photographs, along with posts alleging she has been lavishly spending the money she received as compensation for her daughter’s death, have been doing the rounds on social media.

On Friday, she raised concerns on how she was frequently photographed and shamed by men whenever she stepped out of her home. On whether she would lodge a complaint in this regard, Rajeshwari said she was deeply hurt following the loss of her daughter and was only committed to getting her daughter’s murderer hanged. As per the chargesheet in the case, Ameerul had barged into the victim’s house when she was alone and raped her despite her resistance. She was later found dead with 30 stab wounds. The police had arrested Ameerul on the basis of evidence collected after scientific investigation.