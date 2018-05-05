Home States Kerala

Question paper issue: Complainant seeks to puncture CBSE’s claim

In the absence of any malpractice by the student, the allegation by the CBSE is unsustainable, the petitioner contended, the High Court  listed the petition for hearing after the summer recess.

KOCHI:  Ameeya Saleem, the Class X student of Mount Carmel Vidyaniketan Senior Secondary School, Kanjikuzhy, who alleged she was given a two-year-old question paper, submitted before the Kerala High Court if she had indeed copied from the question paper as alleged by the CBSE, the invigilator ought to have noticed it.  

According to Ameeya, she entered the examination hall after thorough checking by the school authorities. 
Rebutting the CBSE’s stand in court the student carried a pre-written question paper and she had copied from the same, Ameeya said it can easily be established  a candidate cannot write down the answers twice on the question paper and on answer scripts within the stipulated three hours. 

Also, such a thing couldn’t have escaped the invigilator’s notice.  She had written the same answer to the question paper provided to her which enabled her to verify whether it was indeed correct or not, the HC was told.In the absence of any malpractice by the student, the allegation by the CBSE is unsustainable, the petitioner contended. The High Court  listed the petition for hearing after the summer recess.

