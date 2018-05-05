Home States Kerala

Some scientists trying to portray fictional narratives as scientific truths: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan said 'some scientists' were attempting to portray fictional narratives as scientific truths and called for instilling the scientific temper in youth so they would keep up with the times.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said 'some scientists' were attempting to portray fictional narratives as scientific truths and called for instilling the scientific temper in youth so they would keep up with the times.

"There are attempts by some scientists to portray fictional narratives as scientific truths. It is essential that a scientific temper be instilled in the new generation so that they will keep up with the times", Vijayan said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the "Hall of Ocean", a gallery which presents a comprehensive picture of various phenomenon and mysteries associated with the ocean, at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium here.

Vijayan said the gallery would play an important role in disseminating facts and concerns people have about the ocean.

The Chief Minister said he was delighted to observe the steadfast growth of the Regional Science Centre and its initiatives to accomplish such achievements.

The gallery also seeks to explain the rise and fall of the tides, significance of estuaries in maintaining ecological balance, phenomenon of El-Nino and La-Nina,migration of marine birds, marine archaeology, ocean transport, methods of harnessing power from the Ocean, navigational instruments and many other features related to the ocean.

Pinarayi Vijayan

