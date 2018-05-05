Still in vogue: Wooden boats stay afloat in Kerala on demand from showbiz

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the wooden boats belonging to the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) have long ceased to remain in active service, with the department even phasing them out, they have left the SWTD’s cash registers ringing following the demand from the film and TV industry for filming purposes. The high demand from the world of showbiz led to the SWTD recently hiking the daily and hourly rent on the boats provided to cinema and serial crew.

Wooden boats look attractive on screen​

M Sujith, State Water Transport Department (SWTD) Traffic Superintendent, Ernakulam said in the last one year, the boats from Ernakulam were used for filming at five film locations. “For filming purposes, wooden boats are in demand. The boats are rented for one or two days for this. For a Mohanlal starrer released last year, the wooden boat was rented for two days. Unlike in the past, transport boats are no longer preferred for shooting schedules.

Compared to the steel boats which become rusted soon, the wooden boats look attractive on screen . Similarly, the boats are mostly used for flashback scenes for which wooden boats are preferred,” he said. However, only spare boats are allotted for film and serial shooting to avoid routine services from getting affected. “Earlier, there was an order to provide the boats on rent for wedding functions. However, very few take SWTD boats for rent on such occasions.

Every regional centre of the department has reserve/ spare boats which are used when routine boats face technical issues. These spare boats are provided for the film and serial shootings,” he said. In the past, the department used to charge Rs 50,000 daily rent for film and serial shootings. The government came out with a recent order based on which the rate has been hiked to Rs 60,000. However, the government also decided to provide boats for rent on an hourly basis for which Rs 2,000 is charged. It was mostly in films which have Kuttanad and Kollam as the locale, the transport boats are depicted as the mode of transport.

But the Alappuzha SWTD Traffic Superintendent Office claims there are very few takers among film and TV crew for transport boats. “On a yearly basis, boats are used only in three or four film/serial shootings. For almost all shootings, they ask for the wooden boats. We have several wooden boats plying on the Edathua, Changanassery and Nedumudy routes. Only if there are enough spare boats, the wooden boats are provided for filming purposes,” an officer said.