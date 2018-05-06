After Kerala custodial death, Intelligence starts prying into Rural Tiger Force, shadow squad members

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As activities of the controversial Rural Tiger Force (RTF) in Aluva have come under the scanner following the alleged custodial death of Sreejith of Varapuzha, the Intelligence wing has started collecting details of similar squads and shadow police teams in the wake of complaints regarding extortion and intimidation by these units.

As per senior police officers, there have been complaints against a few police personnel belonging to such squads and the department has taken serious note of it. As the issue is intra-departmental, a strict directive was issued by the higher-ups to keep the details tight. "We are collecting details from the public about the police personnel in these squads," confirmed an intelligence officer.

With regard to RTF, intelligence officers said a similar squad operated in Ernakulam rural area for the past three years under the control of a senior officer and there were complaints against the squad from quarry owners alleging the officer was using this squad to intimidate them and extort money from them. Even in Kochi city police limits, the department has been receiving complaints against shadow police personnel. Last month, the department has to initiate action against four police personnel belonging to the shadow police team for assaulting youths for smoking in public.

"The complaints mainly allege the shadow police personnel extort money from people after nabbing them for petty offences. They threaten people with dire consequences if they refuse to pay money," intelligence officers said.