Home States Kerala

After Kerala custodial death, Intelligence starts prying into Rural Tiger Force, shadow squad members

As per senior police officers, there have been complaints against a few police personnel belonging to such squads and the department has taken serious note of it.

Published: 06th May 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

A report on custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.

Representational image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As activities of the controversial Rural Tiger Force (RTF) in Aluva have come under the scanner following the alleged custodial death of Sreejith of Varapuzha, the Intelligence wing has started collecting details of similar squads and shadow police teams in the wake of complaints regarding extortion and intimidation by these units.

As per senior police officers, there have been complaints against a few police personnel belonging to such squads and the department has taken serious note of it. As the issue is intra-departmental, a strict directive was issued by the higher-ups to keep the details tight. "We are collecting details from the public about the police personnel in these squads," confirmed an intelligence officer.

With regard to RTF, intelligence officers said a similar squad operated in Ernakulam rural area for the past three years under the control of a senior officer and there were complaints against the squad from quarry owners alleging the officer was using this squad to intimidate them and extort money from them. Even in Kochi city police limits, the department has been receiving complaints against shadow police personnel. Last month, the department has to initiate action against four police personnel belonging to the shadow police team for assaulting youths for smoking in public.

"The complaints mainly allege the shadow police personnel extort money from people after nabbing them for petty offences. They threaten people with dire consequences if they refuse to pay money," intelligence officers said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rural Tiger Force RTF Intelligence custodial death Varapuzha Sreejith

Comments

More from this section

It’s D-Day for 1.2 lakh NEET aspirants of Kerala

Soumya murder case: Kerala government to wind up departmental proceedings against Dr Unmesh

Offering unique solutions to Kerala's local challenges

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats