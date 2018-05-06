Home States Kerala

Chengannur bypoll a test on Centre, state government: Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the bypoll in Chengannur will be an evaluation of the state and Central governments.

Published: 06th May 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the bypoll in Chengannur will be an evaluation of the state and Central governments. “The BJP and Left parties are engaged in communal polarisation in Chengannur,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

On the Varappuzha death, Chennithala said the government is trying to derail the probe. “They are trying to limit the investigation to three civil police officers. The Rural SP was in charge of the RTF which arrested Sreejith. He was not questioned in the case.

This indicates the government is with the hunters and not with the hunted. After the LDF came to power, atrocities have increased and the intelligence wing has failed,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Chengannur bypoll

Comments

More from this section

Unkept promises: Government stance irks Kerala Medical Officers’ Association

'Marxism should be defined as per current world order'

Routine inspection finds crack in Kerala Express coach

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats