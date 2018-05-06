Chengannur bypoll a test on Centre, state government: Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the bypoll in Chengannur will be an evaluation of the state and Central governments. “The BJP and Left parties are engaged in communal polarisation in Chengannur,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

On the Varappuzha death, Chennithala said the government is trying to derail the probe. “They are trying to limit the investigation to three civil police officers. The Rural SP was in charge of the RTF which arrested Sreejith. He was not questioned in the case.

This indicates the government is with the hunters and not with the hunted. After the LDF came to power, atrocities have increased and the intelligence wing has failed,” he said.