Home States Kerala

Condition of minorities is better in Kerala, says CM  Pinarayi Vijayan

The condition of minority communities in Kerala is much better when compared to other states, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here.

Published: 06th May 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The condition of minority communities in Kerala is much better when compared to other states, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here.

The successive LDF Governments have always tried to uphold the dignity of the minority communities and had come out with a number of policies for them, Pinarayi said.“The Centre has always urged the backward population to come to the mainstream. But how can they when there are no policies to uplift them?" he asked.

He quoted the finding of the  Sachar Committee report submitted by Rajinder Sachar to comment on the poor conditions of the Muslim community in India.

“The Sachar committee has found that majority of the Muslim population in the country are living in poverty. There are thousands of Muslim families in the country which do not earn more than Rs 500 a month.

About 25 per cent of students from Muslim communities are not going to school and drop-out rates are also high among the students from the community,” he said.

He criticised the inefficiency of the Central Government to uplift the Muslim population from their distresses. “The Central Government has always urged the backward population to come forward to the mainstream.“But how can they when there are no policies to uplift them? There are no such policies to uplift the backward population in the country,” he said.

He slammed the Central Government for its greater control over the state government and thus infringing the federal structure of the country. “The Central Government is exerting more control over the state governments. It will destabilise the projects run by the state.

The state is running all these projects in the midst of several limitations,” he said.

Pinarayi added Kerala has always tried to come up with alternative solutions to uplift the minority communities in the state. “These policies are not recent inventions. Every  time, the LDF Government had spent a lot of energy for the betterment of the minority communities.

It was during the tenure of the E M S Namboodiripad government that the state implemented laws restricting police entry into religious institutions. I

t was the EMS Government which opened more schools in the Malabar area when it was learnt that the Muslim population lacked education,” he said.Though indirectly he slammed the BJP Government for its anti-minority actions.

“A group of people in the country are trying to spread communalism among people. We have many incidents in our recent past where it has led to serious conflicts.

But I would just remind you one thing. For the prosperity of a nation, it is inevitable that its people stand united. For which, the rights of the people from all the communities have to be protected,” he said.

The inaugural session of the Jamaat Umra conference was chaired by All India Sunni Scholars Association general secretary Kanthapuram A P Abubaker Musliyar. The conference is attended by around 7,500 delegates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan minority

Comments

More from this section

It’s D-Day for 1.2 lakh NEET aspirants of Kerala

Soumya murder case: Kerala government to wind up departmental proceedings against Dr Unmesh

Offering unique solutions to Kerala's local challenges

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats