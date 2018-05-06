Condition of minorities is better in Kerala, says CM  Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The condition of minority communities in Kerala is much better when compared to other states, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here.

The successive LDF Governments have always tried to uphold the dignity of the minority communities and had come out with a number of policies for them, Pinarayi said.“The Centre has always urged the backward population to come to the mainstream. But how can they when there are no policies to uplift them?" he asked.

He quoted the finding of the Sachar Committee report submitted by Rajinder Sachar to comment on the poor conditions of the Muslim community in India.

“The Sachar committee has found that majority of the Muslim population in the country are living in poverty. There are thousands of Muslim families in the country which do not earn more than Rs 500 a month.

About 25 per cent of students from Muslim communities are not going to school and drop-out rates are also high among the students from the community,” he said.

He criticised the inefficiency of the Central Government to uplift the Muslim population from their distresses. “The Central Government has always urged the backward population to come forward to the mainstream.“But how can they when there are no policies to uplift them? There are no such policies to uplift the backward population in the country,” he said.

He slammed the Central Government for its greater control over the state government and thus infringing the federal structure of the country. “The Central Government is exerting more control over the state governments. It will destabilise the projects run by the state.

The state is running all these projects in the midst of several limitations,” he said.

Pinarayi added Kerala has always tried to come up with alternative solutions to uplift the minority communities in the state. “These policies are not recent inventions. Every time, the LDF Government had spent a lot of energy for the betterment of the minority communities.

It was during the tenure of the E M S Namboodiripad government that the state implemented laws restricting police entry into religious institutions. I

t was the EMS Government which opened more schools in the Malabar area when it was learnt that the Muslim population lacked education,” he said.Though indirectly he slammed the BJP Government for its anti-minority actions.

“A group of people in the country are trying to spread communalism among people. We have many incidents in our recent past where it has led to serious conflicts.

But I would just remind you one thing. For the prosperity of a nation, it is inevitable that its people stand united. For which, the rights of the people from all the communities have to be protected,” he said.

The inaugural session of the Jamaat Umra conference was chaired by All India Sunni Scholars Association general secretary Kanthapuram A P Abubaker Musliyar. The conference is attended by around 7,500 delegates.